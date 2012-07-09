HONG KONG, July 9 Chinese meat processor China
Yurun Food Group Ltd said founder Zhu Yicai has
resigned as chairman with immediate effect but will become
honorary chairman and a senior advisor, the latest management
reshuffle by a Chinese company.
China Yurun Food last month denied what it said were "recent
rumours alleging certain accounting misstatements". The company
also said rumours alleging product contamination were ungrounded
and misleading.
The company's shares have fallen more than 30 percent this
year, compared with a 7.4 percent rise in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
In a filing over the weekend, China Yurun Food said Zhu had
resigned due to commitments in serving the community and other
personal investments which required more of his attention.
Chief executive Yu Zhangli had been appointed as chairman,
and Li Shibao was appointed to replace Yu as chief executive.
Last Thursday, China's best known local sportswear group Li
Ning Co Ltd replaced its chief executive and said it
will focus more on its business in China after a steep fall in
its share price.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)