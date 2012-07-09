HONG KONG, July 9 Shares of China Yurun Food
Group Ltd fell more than 9 percent to their lowest in
two weeks after the Chinese meat processor said founder Zhu
Yicai has resigned as chairman.
The stock fell to HK$6.43, its lowest since June 28. That
compared with a 0.41 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index as of 0158 GMT.
"The resignation has added uncertainty over the longer term
direction of the company," said Steven Leung, a director from
UOB Kay Hian.
China Yurun Food said founder Zhu Yicai has resigned as
chairman with immediate effect but will become honorary chairman
and a senior advisor.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)