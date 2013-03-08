(Corrects guilty pleas to agreements to plead guilty in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 8 Japanese freight forwarders Yusen Logistics Co Ltd and "K" Line Logistics Ltd have agreed to pay a combined $18.9 million in criminal fines for conspiring to fix fees, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The two companies agreed to plead guilty to fixing fuel surcharges and various security fees on shipments from Japan to the United States, the department said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)