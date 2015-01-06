LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle up 3rd straight session but off highs

By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 4 Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearby live cattle futures on Thursday rose for a third straight day, led by bullish market fundamentals before profit-taking pulled contracts from new highs, said traders. June settled 1.250 cent per pound higher at 131.300 cents, and spiked by its 4.500-cent expanded trading limit and a new high of 134.550 cents. August ended up 0.375 cent to 124.175 cents, and hit a high of 127.500 ce