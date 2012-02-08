India's Yuvraj Singh hits a six during their Cricket World Cup 2011 quarter-final match against Australia in Ahmedabad March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

MUMBAI Yuvraj Singh will shortly meet American cycling great Lance Armstrong, whose successful battle against cancer is an inspiration to the Indian cricketer fighting his own battle against the disease.

"I look forward to meet(ing) Lance Armstrong soon and take inspiration," the 30-year-old cricketer wrote on his Twitter page.

The hard-hitting Indian batsman was told last year he had a golf ball-sized non-malignant tumour but that diagnosis was changed later to a condition called "mediastinal seminoma".

The left-handed batsman, currently undergoing chemotherapy in the United States, earlier tweeted he was reading Armstrong's 2000 autobiography 'It's Not About the Bike: My Journey Back to Life'.

Armstrong is one of sport's best-known cancer survivors who won the Tour de France seven times overcoming testicular cancer.

The news of Singh's cancer has triggered a wave of sympathy across cricket-crazy India.

Yuvraj thanked fans and said he would return stronger after the recovery.

"Thank you again to all my friends back home! I'm recovering well, yes it's tough but tough times don't last, tough men do!" he tweeted.

"I will fight and come back as a stronger man (be)cause I have the prayers of my nation!"

One of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball, the middle-order batsman is not a regular member of India's test team but is an automatic choice in the limited-overs formats.

Singh was a major contributor in India's 2007 World Twenty20 victory in South Africa and hit England fast bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

He was also the player of the tournament in India's successful 50-over World Cup campaign on home soil last year.