Yuvraj Singh bats in the nets in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy in the United States, local media reported on Sunday.

While Singh's mother was not available for comments, his father Yograj Singh did not answer to calls from Reuters.

Television channels quoted Delhi-based physiotherapist Jatin Chaudhary as saying Singh's lung tumour, diagnosed initially as non-malignant last year, was cancerous but fully curable.

The 30-year-old Punjab southpaw, architect of India's 2011 World Cup victory, recently denied undergoing surgery, insisting he was on medication for the ailment without disclosing its exact nature.

In a January 27 tweet, Singh said he was reading Lance Armstrong's 2000 autobiography "It's Not About the Bike: My Journey Back to Life".

"I'm sure it will motivate me and pull me throu(gh) this time! Livestrong Yuvstrong!" he tweeted.

American road racing cyclist Armstrong is arguably international sports' best known cancer survivor who went on to win a record seven Tour de France titles.

South African Dave Callaghan and Australian Simon O'Donnell also recovered from cancer to resume their cricket career.

So would Yuvraj, the Gujarat chief minister hoped.

"Sad to hear about ill-health of Yuvraj Singh. He is a fighter and am sure he'll come out of it very soon and play again for India," Narendra Modi

wrote on his Twitter page.

Modi's Jammu and Kashmir counterpart, Omar Abdullah, also wished Yuvraj a speedy and complete recovery.

"On a good day, there are few cricketers more exciting than him," he wrote on Twitter.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty)