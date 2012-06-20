Fans of cricketer Yuvraj Singh hold up his portrait during a candlelight prayer meeting praying for his health and good recovery in Ahmedabad February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

DUBAI India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has raised the possibility of a return to international cricket at September's Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka after undergoing cancer treatment.

Yuvraj, 30, has not appeared in any form of the game since last November when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He underwent chemotherapy in the United States before returning to India in April to continue his rehabilitation.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council's new magazine show, ICC Cricket 360°, Yuvraj said he had begun light training in the hope of playing a part in a successful Indian campaign at Twenty20 cricket's showpiece event.

""Hopefully I should be back by then," Yuvraj said.

"I don't want to rush and I don't want to come back at 75 percent. I might take six months, I might take two months. So I don't know. But the day I feel 100 percent I surely will be back."

The player of the tournament at last year's 50-over World Cup, won by India, Yuvraj effectively set the Twenty20 concept alight single-handedly when he blasted six sixes in one over off England's Stuart Broadat the inaugural event in South Africa in 2007.

India's legion of passionate fans will want more from their heroes but Yuvraj, who has played in 37 tests, more than 250 one-day internationals and 23 T20 internationals, issued a warning to an expectant nation, willing his return to the top level.

"Playing for India is going to be a huge challenge for me because the body has been under a lot of shock which nobody can understand except me," he said.

"Only a cancer patient can understand what he is going through. So it's going to be a big challenge for me to come back and play for India again."

