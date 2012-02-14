Lance Armstrong cycles during the Ironman Panama 70.3 triathlon in Panama City February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alberto Muschette/Files

Yuvraj Singh catches the ball during a practice session in New Delhi November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

MUMBAI Cycling great Lance Armstrong has sent a message to Yuvraj Singh, wishing him a speedy recovery and offering help in the Indian cricketer's battle against cancer.

Yuvraj, player of the tournament in India's 2011 World Cup victory, is undergoing chemotherapy in the United States after being diagnosed with a golf ball-sized tumour last year.

Yuvraj posted a photograph of Armstrong's message on his Twitter account.

"I want you to know that the entire LIVESTRONG team is here for you. We say it all the time, and truly believe in it: Knowledge is power, Unity is strength and Attitude is everything," the message read.

The cyclist signed off the message with "Go Yuvi!! Livestrong."

Armstrong is one of sport's best-known cancer survivors, winning the Tour de France seven times overcoming testicular cancer and his Livestrong foundation helps cancer patients in their fight against the disease.

Yuvraj has been reading Armstrong's 2000 autobiography 'It's Not About the Bike: My Journey Back to Life' for inspiration.

The 30-year-old Punjab cricketer thanked Armstrong for his message but insisted he wanted to meet the American.

"Message from @lancearmstrong makes me feel better! Thank you lance, means a lot hope we can meet," Yuvraj tweeted.