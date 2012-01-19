MOSCOW Jan 19 Yuzhuralzoloto, Russia's
fourth-largest gold miner, has revived a plan to place up to 25
percent of its shares in London as early as this spring, Russian
daily Kommersant said on Thursday, citing the firm's chairman
and banking sources.
Yuzhuralzoloto, which mines gold in the Ural mountains and
Siberia, previously planned to raise around $150 million in a
2008 offering, but later shelved the plans following a slump in
gold prices on the back of the global economic downturn.
"We have been fully ready for two years, have completed all
the requirements and are waiting for a window to open," the
company's chairman, Konstantin Strukov, was quoted as saying.
He said Yuzhuralzoloto, which produced 215,400 ounces of
gold in 2010, has yet to pick banks to manage the plans. Strukov
declined to disclosed pricing details of the possible offering.
On Thursday, Russian steelmaker Severstal's Nord
Gold mining unit is expected to list its shares in London.