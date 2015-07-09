(Corrects headline to fix typo)

July 9 Chinese video streaming website YY Inc said Chief Executive David Li and Chairman Jun Lei offered to take the company private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion.

The $68.50 per ADS cash offer represented a premium of 17.4 percent to YY's Wednesday closing price of $58.35. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)