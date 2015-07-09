UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
(Corrects headline to fix typo)
July 9 Chinese video streaming website YY Inc said Chief Executive David Li and Chairman Jun Lei offered to take the company private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion.
The $68.50 per ADS cash offer represented a premium of 17.4 percent to YY's Wednesday closing price of $58.35. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)