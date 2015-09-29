(Updates with quotes, share prices, details on sale)

WELLINGTON, Sept 29 New Zealand's state-run pension fund and utilities investor Infratil Ltd are selling a combined stake of 30 percent of Z Energy Ltd for up to NZ$747 million ($471 million), cashing in on a record run for the petrol retailer.

Infratil's 20 percent stake is being sold in coordination with the sale of a 9.73 percent stake held by the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Infratil said in a statement on Tuesday.

An indicative range for the sale had been set at NZ$6.00-NZ$6.20 per share, Infratil said, compared with Z Energy's closing share price of $6.63.

Z Energy shares have risen to record highs this week, buoyed by falling oil prices which help petrol retailers. It hit a record high of $6.68 on Tuesday, before closing down 0.3 percent after gaining for six straight sessions.

The sale came as Australian shares fell 3.5 percent to their lowest close in two years and New Zealand's share market fell 1.5 percent.

A banking source said he expected the Infratil stock to sell within the target range.

"It's not an ideal day but we're pretty confident," the source said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the deal.

"New Zealand will support it heavily and we've got some good orders out of Australia."

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund will keep more than 10 percent of Z Energy following the sale.

Z Energy announced plans in June to buy Caltex petrol stations in New Zealand for NZ$785 million, as U.S. owner Chevron unloads assets in the region in response to falling oil prices.

The Commerce Commission is now assessing whether the purchase would reduce competition, and expects to make its decision in December.

Deutsche Craigs New Zealand and Deutsche Bank Australia are book runners for the sale.

($1 = 1.5860 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)