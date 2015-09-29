(Repeat to additional subscribers, no change to text)
WELLINGTON, Sept 29 New Zealand's state-run
pension fund and utilities investor Infratil Ltd are
selling a combined stake of 30 percent of Z Energy Ltd
for up to NZ$747 million ($471 million), cashing in on a record
run for the petrol retailer.
Infratil's 20 percent stake is being sold in coordination
with the sale of a 9.73 percent stake held by the New Zealand
Superannuation Fund, Infratil said in a statement on Tuesday.
An indicative range for the sale had been set at
NZ$6.00-NZ$6.20 per share, Infratil said, compared with Z
Energy's closing share price of $6.63.
Z Energy shares have risen to record highs this week, buoyed
by falling oil prices which help petrol retailers. It hit a
record high of $6.68 on Tuesday, before closing down 0.3 percent
after gaining for six straight sessions.
The sale came as Australian shares fell 3.5 percent
to their lowest close in two years and New Zealand's share
market fell 1.5 percent.
A banking source said he expected the Infratil stock to sell
within the target range.
"It's not an ideal day but we're pretty confident," the
source said, declining to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the deal.
"New Zealand will support it heavily and we've got some good
orders out of Australia."
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund will keep more than 10
percent of Z Energy following the sale.
Z Energy announced plans in June to buy Caltex petrol
stations in New Zealand for NZ$785 million, as U.S. owner
Chevron unloads assets in the region in response to falling oil
prices.
The Commerce Commission is now assessing whether the
purchase would reduce competition, and expects to make its
decision in December.
Deutsche Craigs New Zealand and Deutsche Bank Australia are
book runners for the sale.
($1 = 1.5860 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Additional reporting by
Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)