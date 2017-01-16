WARSAW Jan 16 Thailand's top convenience store
chain CP All Pcl and three private equity funds are
competing to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
Partners, in a deal valued at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.59
billion), sources familiar with the transaction said.
A sale of Zabka comes at a time when some policies of the
ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party are considered
an investment risk.
Thai CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, CVC Capital
Partners, TPG and Hellman & Friedman are left
in the process to buy Zabka, sources said confirming earlier
media reports and adding that BC Partners, which had looked at
the chain too, quit.
Binding offers are due mid February, sources also said.
London-based private equity firm Mid Europa Partners, which
focuses on central and eastern European investments, bought
Zabka in 2011 for 400 million euros.
Zabka had sales of 5.75 billion zlotys ($1.39 billion) in
2015 and says that with 3,400 stores it is the largest chain of
convenience stores in the country, competing with Portuguese
company Jeronimo Martins' Biedronka chain.
In November Mid Europa Partners bought Romanian supermarket
chain Profi from Polish Enterprise Investors fund for 533
million euros.
"The Romanian supermarket chain has been sold with the
EBITDA ratio of 11-12. If Mid Europa has agreed to buy Profi
with such a ratio, I assume that they will be expecting to
achieve at least the same ratio while selling their portfolio
company," one source said.
Mid Europa, CP All and CVC were not immediately available to
comment. TPG, Hellman & Friedman and BC Partners declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper,; Additional
reporting Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok)