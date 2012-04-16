PARIS, April 16 Fast-growing French fashion
brand Zadig & Voltaire has sealed a deal to sell a 30 percent
stake to U.S. private equity buyer TA Associates, valuing the
company at around 380 million euros, Le Figaro newspaper said on
Monday.
The French daily, which did not disclose its sources, said
the deal could be announced "in the coming days" and will help
Zadig & Voltaire accelerate its international expansion
Zadig & Voltaire, created in 1995 and known for its urban
style with a rock spirit, had sales of 130.6 million euros and
earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) of
34.2 million in fiscal year ended July 31, 2011.
The company was not immediately available for comment.