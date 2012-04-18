PARIS, April 18 French fashion brand Zadig &
Voltaire said it had agreed to sell a 30 percent stake to
private equity firm TA Associates.
The U.S. fund will take a seat on the company's board
following the deal, Zadig & Voltaire said in a statement on
Wednesday, without disclosing financial terms.
French daily Le Figaro, which first reported the stake sale
on April 16, said the transaction valued the company at about
380 million euros ($500 million).
Compagnie Financiere Admond de Rothschild advised Zadig &
Voltaire on the deal and Rothschile & Cie. advised TA
Associates, according to the statement.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
