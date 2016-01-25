BOSTON Jan 25 Biopharmaceutical company
Zafgen's stock tumbled as much as 11.5 percent in early
trading on Monday after hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital said it
has a short bet on the stock, arguing that U.S. regulators will
not approve the sale of its obesity drug.
"Zafgen's deadly obesity drug (beloranib) has no reasonable
chance of FDA approval," the hedge fund wrote in an 11-page
report issued on Monday, adding that the company's stock price
is worth only $3 a share. It fell more than 8 percent to $8.12
in early trading on Monday.
Kerrisdale, which manages about $350 million, has made a big
splash with bets against big-name companies and is one of only a
small number of hedge funds to publicly disclose its short
positions.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)