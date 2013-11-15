Nov 15 An experimental obesity drug, which
unlike other therapies targets the body and not the mind, helped
patients lose up to 24 pounds (11 kg), or about 11 percent of
their body weight, in a clinical trial, its developer said on
Friday.
The injectable drug, beloranib, made by privately held
Zafgen Inc, also improved patients' good cholesterol levels and
lowered their blood pressure. It was also found to be safe in
the mid-stage trial.
Obesity treatments have a checkered past, and several drugs
have been withdrawn from the market due to severe safety issues.
Many of the safety concerns relate to how most of these
drugs work by suppressing appetite, requiring them to tinker
with signals telling the brain that the stomach is full.
Two obesity drugs that won approval mid-2012, Vivus Inc's
Qsymia and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc's Belviq,
have also shown serious side effects, ranging from depression
and anxiety to heart risks and potential harm to fetuses.
Both Qsymia and Belviq involve signaling the brain, though
the exact way they work is unknown.
Beloranib, on the other hand, is designed to make the body
produce less fat and burn off the excess as fuel. The drug works
by blocking an enzyme known as methionine aminopeptidase 2, or
MetAP2, which plays a key role in the production and use of
fatty acids.
Final data from the trial that tested the drug in 147 obese
patients showed that those taking the highest dose lost about 24
pounds (11 kg) after 12 weeks of treatment, compared to a 0.9
pound (0.4 kg) weight loss seen by those on placebo.
"We are planning a phase 2b trial, which we currently
anticipate to start later in the first half of 2014," Zafgen
Chief Executive Thomas Hughes told Reuters.
The company plans to discuss the trial design with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration next year.
Vivus's Qsymia had helped patients lose about 30 pounds and
37 pounds on average after 56 weeks of treatment in two separate
late-stage trials. Patients on Belviq had lost an average of
about 17 pounds after 52 weeks of treatment.
Zafgen said there were no serious adverse events deemed to
be related to beloranib in the trial and no clinically
significant abnormal laboratory measures.
The most common adverse events were nausea, diarrhea,
headache, injection site bruising and insomnia, the Cambridge,
Massachusetts-based company said in the statement.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)