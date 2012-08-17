Aug 17 Mobile accessories maker Zagg Inc
said Chief Executive Robert Pedersen has stepped down,
after serving in the role for 6 years.
The company named Chief Operating Officer Randall Hales as
an interim replacement and said it will conduct a search for a
new CEO.
Pedersen co-founded Zagg with Phillip Chipping in 2006.
Zagg -- whose clients include AT&T, Best Buy Co Inc
and Navarre Corp -- affirmed its full-year
revenue forecast of $256 million. Analysts expect revenue of
$260.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $8.24 in
extended trade, after closing at $8.42 on the Nasdaq on Friday.