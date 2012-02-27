* Q4 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.20
* Q4 rev up 131 pct to $67.5
* Sees FY 2012 rev of $250 mln vs est $240.7 mln
* Shares up 5 pct
Feb 27 Zagg Inc posted
fourth-quarter profit that blew past market estimates as strong
holiday and online sales helped the mobile accessories maker
more than double its revenue, and it forecast full-year revenue
ahead of expectations.
Shares of the company were up as much as 5 percent in
after-hours trade. They closed at $10.06, up nearly 4 percent,
on the Nasdaq.
Net profit attributable to stockholders was $9.9 million, or
32 cents a share, compared with $3.4 million, or 13 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company -- whose clients include AT&T
, Best Buy Co Inc and Navarre Corp --
earned 27 cents a share, topping analysts' estimate by 7 cents.
Revenue rose 131 percent to $67.5 million, while analysts
were expecting $64 million.