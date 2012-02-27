* Q4 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.20
* Q4 rev up 131 pct to $67.5
* Sees FY 2012 rev of $250 mln vs est $240.7 mln
* Shares up 7 pct
Feb 27 Zagg Inc posted a
fourth-quarter profit that blew past market estimates and
forecast full-year sales ahead of expectations as the mobile
accessories maker looks to gain from the launch of Apple Inc's
much-awaited iPad 3.
"We think the iPad 3 will be even more impactful than iPad 2
for Zagg," said Chief Executive Robert Pedersen in a
post-earnings call.
The company said it expects average selling prices on
products to increase as a percentage of revenue due to higher
adoption of tablets.
Zagg's invisibleSHIELD, which provides scratch protection
for touchscreen devices, has seen brisk sales, especially after
the launch of iPhone 4S in October last year.
Net profit attributable to stockholders was $9.9 million, or
32 cents a share, compared with $3.4 million, or 13 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company -- whose clients include AT&T
, Best Buy Co Inc and Navarre Corp --
earned 27 cents a share, topping analysts' estimate by 7 cents.
Revenue rose 131 percent to $67.5 million, while analysts
were expecting $64 million.
Shares of the company were up as much as 7 percent in
after-hours trade. They closed at $10.06, up nearly 4 percent,
on the Nasdaq.