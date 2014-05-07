DUBAI May 7 Kuwait's Zain has upped
its stake in its Bahraini subsidiary to 63 percent after buying
a further 6.25 percent for $12.5 million, the telecom firm said,
allowing it to retain majority control after the unit's stock
market listing.
The acquisition values Zain Bahrain, which must sell 15
percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) and
list on Bahrain's bourse as stipulated by its licence terms, at
$200 million.
Zain said in a statement on Wednesday that it had bought the
stake from "other shareholders" without elaborating. It did not
explain why it had done the deal, but in December Chief
Executive Scott Gegenheimer said his company wanted to retain
majority control of the subsidiary.
Zain previously held a 56.25 percent stake in Zain Bahrain,
so selling the IPO on a proportional basis would have led the
Kuwaiti firm's stake to drop below 50 percent. Upping its
holding to 63 percent ahead of the IPO has removed that danger.
In February, an industry source told Reuters that Zain
Bahrain aimed to launch the share sale by the end of June.
As of April 2013, Zain Bahrain's shareholders included Zain
Bahrain Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Abdulla al-Khalifa, who
held 16.3 percent, according to research by Zawya, a Thomson
Reuters company. Vodafone and a government pension fund
owned 6.1 and 4.7 percent respectively.
Gulf countries often stipulate in telecom licences that
operators list on the local stock market to help diversify the
bourse.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Pravin Char)