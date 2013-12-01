* Zain Bahrain must float 15 pct of shares on local bourse
* Technicalities of IPO yet to be concluded - Zain CEO
* Zain holds 56.3 pct stake in Zain Bahrain
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Dec 1 Telecom operator Zain
wants to retain majority control of its Bahraini subsidiary
after the unit's initial public offering, but has yet to agree
the exact terms of the share sale, the Kuwaiti firm's chief
executive said on Sunday.
Zain Bahrain must float 15 percent of its shares and list on
Bahrain's bourse by year-end.
Zain holds a 56.3 percent stake in the company, so Zain
would no longer be majority owner should existing shareholders
be required to sell shares in the IPO on a proportional basis.
"We're still having a discussion as to whether it will be
(a) primary or secondary (listing) and what the dilution factor
will be," Scott Gegenheimer, Zain's chief executive told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"We prefer not to go below 50 percent because we want to
make sure we stay with a controlling interest."
Zain Bahrain's other shareholders include chairman Sheikh
Ahmed bin Ali Abdulla al-Khalifa, owner of a 16.3 percent stake,
and Vodafone, which holds 6.1 percent, according to
Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
Bahrain's second mobile licence was awarded to Zain in 2003
- ending Bahrain Telecommunications Co's (Batelco)
monopoly - and the unit had planned to launch an IPO in 2008,
only for the share sale to be abandoned.
Zain Bahrain's licence stipulates it must conduct an IPO
within a decade of the licence award, Gegenheimer said.
"We're doing everything we can to fulfil the requirements of
the licence," he said.
Gegenheimer acknowledged Zain Bahrain was running out of
time to launch the share sale by year-end, but said Zain still
aimed to meet the deadline.
"Procedure-wise, we have most of the clearances we need,"
said Gegenheimer. "We've appointed the lawyers, investment
bankers, underwriters, so most of the work is already done."
As well as Batelco, Zain Bahrain is also vying for customers
with Saudi Telecom Co unit Viva Bahrain and about 10
internet service providers, making the island kingdom among the
most competitive telecom markets in the Middle East.
Zain Bahrain's net profit for the nine months to Sept. 30
fell 22.9 percent from a year earlier to $10 million, according
to Zain's financial statements.
This drop was largely due to a 44 percent increase in
capital expenditure as the company, which claims a 37 percent
market share, upgrades its network.