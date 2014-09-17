DUBAI, Sept 17 Zain Bahrain IPO-ZAIN.BH said on Wednesday it was extending the subscription period for its initial share sale on the kingdom's bourse by two weeks.

No reason was given in the statement for the extension, which moves the closing date for investors to buy shares in the initial public offer to Sept. 30.

The IPO, the first in Bahrain since 2010, was originally due to end subscriptions on Sept. 16 and aimed to sell 15 percent of the unit of Kuwaiti telecommunications firm Zain Group at 0.19 dinars ($0.50) per share. (1 US dollar = 0.3770 Bahraini dinar) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)