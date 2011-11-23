KUWAIT Nov 23 A Kuwait court will deliver its verdict on the validity of telecom operator Zain's April annual general meeting on Dec. 28, a court official said on Wednesday.

In September, a court upheld a case brought by former board member Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who opposed the process to elect the board. Sheikh Khalifa was not re-elected.

The court had been slated to rule on Tuesday on an appeal from Zain, challenging that ruling.

Shareholders at the meeting elected a new board including a top executive from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group, and approved a $3 billion dividend for 2010. The dividend has already been distributed. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Writing by Amran Abocar)