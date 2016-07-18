DUBAI, July 18 Kuwait's Zain has
communicated to Egypt's telecommunications regulator its
preliminary interest in obtaining a fourth-generation (4G)
licence, the operator said in a bourse filing on Monday.
Zain "is studying a number of investment opportunities
available in the region, one of which is the Egyptian
telecommunications market as a strategic market in the Middle
East and Africa", the company said, adding that it had made the
approach through one of its subsidiaries.
A senior Egyptian telecommunications ministry official told
Reuters on Sunday that Zain had expressed interest in applying
for a 4G licence. Sales of such licences are part of the
country's long-awaited plan to reform its telecommunications
sector.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)