DUBAI, Nov 23 - Kuwaiti telecoms operator Zain on Wednesday signed a $650 million deal to outsource the network of its Iraq unit to Sweden's Ericsson.

Under the five-year deal, Ericsson will manage Zain Iraq's mobile network and IT operations and is the next step towards the operator launching third generation services, Zain said in an emailed statement.

The agreement covers Zain Iraq's 3,700 network sites, including the Kurdish north where the operator recently launched commercial services, and will enable it to reduce operating costs and bring products and services to market quicker, it said.

Zain owns a 72-percent stake in Zain Iraq, which has 12.4 million active subscribers, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Matt Smith)