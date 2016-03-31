DUBAI, March 31 An Iraqi appeals court has
upheld a ruling that obliged the local unit of Kuwait's Zain
to pay a $187 million tax bill related to the
acquisition of a rival operator from Egypt's Orascom Telecom in
2007.
Iraq's tax authority has claimed from Zain Iraq,
the country's biggest mobile operator by subscribers, capital
gains tax worth $187 million from its $1.2 billion purchase of
Iraqna. A bank account freeze on an amount equivalent to the tax
bill was imposed.
Unusually, the government has tried to levy capital gains on
Zain Iraq as the asset buyer, rather than on the seller, Egypt's
Orascom Telecom, which was later renamed Global Telecom.
"The court of appeal has issued a decision about the case on
March 30 to uphold the decision of the primary court that had
ruled not to accept [Zain Iraq's] claim," a bourse statement
from Zain, the majority shareholder in Zain Iraq, said on
Thursday.
"The company has a right to appeal the decision at the
cassation court within 30 days, and the company will offer an
appeal in the coming days," the statement said.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Susan Thomas)