(Adds CMC commissioner comments)
By Matt Smith and Aseel Kami
DUBAI/BAGHDAD Sept 4 Kuwaiti telecom operator
Zain will continue its fight against a $262 million
fine imposed on its Iraq operations despite some of the unit's
bank accounts being frozen, the company said on Tuesday.
Zain Iraq, the country's number one mobile operator with an
estimated 53 percent market share, was hit with the fine in
February 2011 for putting 5 million SIM cards in the local
market without permission.
At the time, Zain said it would appeal the fine and after 18
months of deadlock, the Iraqi telecom regulator, Communications
and Media Commission (CMC), has now upped the ante.
"Some Iraqi bank accounts pertaining to Zain Iraq have been
frozen, however we are expecting some positive news regarding
this soon," Zain said in emailed response to questions from
Reuters. "Our official position is that we are not liable at all
for this fine."
The company declined to disclose the value of the funds
frozen.
When asked what it thought of the regulator's move, Zain
said: "We think they have the best intention in doing what they
believe is right, although we were very surprised for a decision
like this to take place without a court ruling."
Ahmed Alomary, CMC commissioner, confirmed the agency is
studying whether to revise the decision to make the seizure to
include only the fine amount. He said the current decision was
also hurting the CMC as it could not get paid its share of Zain
Iraq's revenues.
"We are studying (the decision) as there are discussions
between the CMC and the company (Zain) to make the seizure only
cover (the) fine sum, not on all the amount in the banks,"
Alomary told Reuters.
He said he believed the decision would be taken in two
weeks.
Alomary said Zain had presented an appeal to an appeals body
affiliated to the Iraqi Judiciary council which made a decision
to reconsider the fine ruling.
Iraq accounted for 12.4 million of Zain's 40.3 million
customers as of the end of 2011, according to the company's
annual report, as well as 35 percent of consolidated revenue.
Zain Iraq and rival operators Asiacell - a unit of Qatar
Telecom (Qtel) - and France Telecom affiliate
Korek must complete mandatory initial public offerings as part
of their $1.25 billion licences in Iraq, but all have missed the
listing deadline of August 2011.
In July, the CMC said it would fine Zain Iraq $12,864 a day
from September 2011 for failing to list on the Iraqi bourse and
also imposed fines on the other operators.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark
Potter)