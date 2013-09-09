* Al-Khatem Co to launch share sale in first half of 2014
* Al-Khatem appoints Bader al-Kharafi as managing director
* Kharafi Group is major shareholder in Kuwait's Zain
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 9 The local holding company of Zain
Iraq, the country's No.1 telecommunications operator by
subscribers, appointed seven board members and a managing
director on Monday, a step towards a mandatory initial public
offering (IPO) expected in 2014.
Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwaiti operator Zain, and
its two rival national mobile operators were required to float a
quarter of their shares and list on the Iraq Stock Exchange
(ISX) as part of their 2007 licences, but all missed a 2011
deadline to do so.
Asiacell - 64 percent owned by Qatar's Ooredoo
- listed on the ISX in February after selling $1.27
billion of shares in a public sale that was Iraq's largest.
Zain Iraq's IPO could be of similar size - it had a 50
percent share of the country's mobile subscribers at the end of
2012, compared with Asiacell's 36 percent, while its
second-quarter revenue was $434 million. Asiacell's revenue for
the same period was $487 million.
Zain Iraq was a foreign-domiciled company, which would
prevent it from joining the ISX, so a local joint stock company
Al-Khatem Company for Telecommunications was created to hold
Zain Iraq's assets.
Al-Khatem - 76-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain - has now held
its first annual meeting, electing Mohammed Charchafchi as
chairman, Asaad al-Banwan as deputy chairman and Bader
al-Kharafi as managing director, according to a Zain statement
on Monday.
"(These) are preparatory steps in order to list Al-Khatem on
the ISX, in accordance with the company's licence conditions,"
Wael Ghanayem, Zain Iraq chief financial officer, said in the
statement.
Kharafi is the head of Kuwait's Kharafi group, which is a
major shareholder in Zain and also holds stakes in several other
Kuwaiti firms including National Industries Group and
National Investment Co.
"Zain Iraq aims to fulfil its requirement to become a listed
company on the ISX in the first half of 2014," Kharafi said in
the statement.
Charchafchi will remain acting chief executive of Zain Iraq.
Previous incumbent Emad Makiya quit in August 2012.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark
Potter)