DUBAI May 19 The owners of Zain Iraq, the
country's biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers, aim to
sell 25 percent of the company's shares after it joins Baghdad's
bourse, parent firm Zain said on Tuesday.
Iraq's three mobile firms were required to float a quarter
of their shares and join the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) by August
2011 as part of their 15-year licences awarded in 2007.
So far only Ooredoo unit Asiacell has
floated, joining the ISX in February 2013. Daily fines for not
doing so are being levied against the other operators: Zain Iraq
and Korek, the smallest of the three.
Alkhatem -- a local joint-stock company formed to hold 100
percent of Zain Iraq's shares -- on April 28 received regulatory
approval to list on the ISX and must do so within two months of
that date, a Zain spokesman said in an emailed response to
questions from Reuters.
A quarter of Alkhatem's shares "will be offered for sale
soon after finishing the listing process", the spokesman said.
"We are committed to continue offering 25 percent of the
shares until totally sold."
Zain owns 76 percent of Alkhatem, according to the Kuwaiti
firm's annual report.
"Initially, the main seller will be from Zain Group, at the
same time 100 percent of the company will be listed, allowing
others to sell too," the spokesman said.
The share sale, which differs from the book-building process
Asiacell used in 2013, is going ahead despite vast swathes of
the country falling under the control of Islamic State, which
this week seized Ramadi, the capital of Anbar province and 110
km (70 miles) northwest of Baghdad.
"Even though the country is currently facing many
challenges, we still believe Iraq has huge potential and once
the current situation is recovered, we will start seeing
significant growth in the sector and uplift to the economy," a
Zain spokesman said.
Zain Iraq made a first-quarter net profit of $34 million on
revenue of $304 million, down 15 and 4 percent respectively from
the year-earlier period.
The company's performance "was severely hampered by the
escalation of political and social instability," parent firm
Zain's earnings statement said this month, adding the unit had
suffered "frequent temporary network shutdowns and associated
higher network operational costs", plus intense competition and
currency fluctuations.
