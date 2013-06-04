(Refiles to fix date to June 4)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait telecom operator Zain
will set up a holding company through which it will
offer a quarter of its stake in its Iraqi unit to the public, it
said on Tuesday.
Zain Iraq must float a quarter of its shares and list on
the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) as part of its $1.25 billion
licence, as were Iraq's two other national operators.
Under plans announced on Tuesday, Zain will set up a
holding company, named "Khatam Communications" to hold its Iraqi
operations and will offer 55.9 million shares at one dinar each
in the firm. The offer period starts on June 4 and will run for
30 days, Zain said in a bourse statement.
Once the process is complete, the new holding company will
get the necessary approvals to commence the initial public
offering of 25 percent stake in Zain Iraq at a later time, Zain
said.
Zain said it was setting up a holding company as Iraqi laws
did not allow foreign-owned companies to list on the Iraq stock
exchange.
The telco may be the sole seller in its Iraqi unit's IPO
which could substantially cut its stake while maintaining its
majority control.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by
David French)