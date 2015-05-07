DUBAI May 7 Zain Iraq, the country's biggest
mobile phone operator by subscribers, has received approval from
the stock market regulator to list on Baghdad's bourse, parent
firm Zain said on Thursday.
Zain said in April its Iraqi unit had applied to list in
Baghdad. This has now been approved by the Iraq Securities
Commission (ISC), the company said in an emailed statement.
"The company is in the process of carrying all necessary and
statutory procedures and steps to ensure this is completed in a
timely fashion," Zain's statement said, adding it would reveal
the mechanics of its flotation "over the next few weeks".
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)