DUBAI Oct 19 Zain Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's third biggest telecommunications operator, said on Monday that its chairman Farhan bin Naif al-Jarbaa had submitted his resignation on Oct. 11.

The firm, whose major shareholder is Kuwait's Zain , said the board of directors "will meet soon to discuss and settle this matter". It did not say why Jarbaa had resigned or elaborate in any way. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)