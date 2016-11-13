* Zain must pay Mobily 219.46 mln riyals - statements
* Linked to arbitration over services provided by Mobily
* Mobily shares jump on news
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, Nov 13 Saudi Arabia's third-biggest
telecom operator Zain Saudi has been ordered to pay
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) 219.46 million riyals ($58.51
million) following an arbitration award, the companies said on
Sunday.
The kingdom's second-biggest operator, Mobily asked for
arbitration in December 2014 over money it said was owed related
to services to Zain Saudi, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain Group
, which included domestic roaming and site sharing.
At the time, Mobily did not disclose how much money it was
seeking from Zain Saudi in arbitration but noted that it was
owed 2.2 billion riyals as of Nov. 30, 2013.
Shares in Mobily jumped 6.4 percent in the first few minutes
of trading on the news of the arbitration award, and Zain KSA's
stock was 0.6 percent higher.
Mobily, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat, said
it intended to start the necessary procedures to collect the
award, which was communicated to the company on Nov. 10, with
the award "final and binding on both parties".
Zain Saudi said the judgement was not enforceable for 60
days, during which time the company had the right to apply to
the competent court for invalidity of the judgement.
The company has not yet taken a decision on such an appeal,
according to its statement. An industry source said Zain Saudi
was unlikely to launch such an action.
Zain Saudi said it previously made provisions to cover the
full amount awarded and that it would not have a negative
financial impact on the company.
Mobily and Zain Saudi will also each pay the "expert
appointed by the arbitration panel" 1.16 million riyals, the
Zain statement said.
($1 = 3.7510 riyals)
(Editing by David French and Jane Merriman)