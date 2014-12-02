* Mobily wants 2.2 bln riyals, plus 58.7 mln in damages
* Zain Saudi says only owes around 13 mln riyals, rejects
claim
By Matt Smith and Reem Shamseddine
DUBAI, Dec 2 Saudi Arabia's second-biggest
telecom operator Mobily said on Tuesday it was seeking
arbitration to obtain 2.2 billion riyals ($586.28 million) owed
it by Zain Saudi, a claim its smaller rival
subsequently said was unfounded.
A dispute has arisen between the two companies over the
application of a 2008 contract under which Mobily would provide
services including domestic roaming and site sharing to Zain
Saudi, which began commercial operations that year.
Mobily, which last month cut its profits for 2013 and the
first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals citing
accounting errors, claims that Zain Saudi owed it 2.2 billion
riyals as of Nov. 30, 2013.
"Mobily could not reach an amicable settlement with Zain
Saudi," Mobily said in a bourse statement. "Accordingly, and for
the purpose to protect Mobily rights, Mobily decided to revert
back to arbitration as per the Arbitration Rules and Regulations
and in accordance with the said Service Agreement."
But Zain Saudi, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain,
subsequently rejected Mobily's claim in a statement to Riyadh's
bourse, stating it only owed around 13 million riyals.
"We have been asking Mobily to provide documentation that
could justify this claim and so far they have failed to do so -
these claims are not valid," Hassan Kabbani, Zain Saudi's chief
executive, told Reuters.
"It's something very serious - there's no way this amount is
feasible or reasonable."
Kabbani said Mobily had provided national roaming services
for Zain Saudi until August 2013 when his firm switched to
former monopoly Saudi Telecom Co.
"Zain used national roaming to provide nationwide coverage
when it launched, but as the company expanded the coverage and
capacity of its own network it needs to rely less on national
roaming," said Kabbani.
Mobily's claims contradict the decisions of the telecom
regulator, Zain Saudi said, adding Mobily was also seeking 58.7
million riyals in damages. Mobily said it had received irregular
payments from Zain Saudi.
National roaming now accounts for less than 1 percent of
Zain Saudi's costs, Kabbani added.
Mobily is also known as Etihad Etisalat and is 27.5 percent
owned by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat.
Saudi Arabia's three operators share tower infrastructure in
some locations, as is normal practice in telecoms.
The market regulator suspended trading in the two Saudi
operators' shares before Riyadh's bourse opened on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.7525 Saudi riyals)
