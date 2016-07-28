DUBAI, July 28 Telecommunications operator Zain
Saudi reported a wider second-quarter loss on
Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since
launching services in 2008 and has battled to compete against
better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co and Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily).
Zain Saudi, 37 percent owned by Kuwait's Zain,
made a net loss of 329 million riyals ($87.8 million) in the
three months to June 30 compared with a loss of 201 million
riyals in the prior-year period.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Zain Saudi would make a quarterly net loss of 222.1 million
riyals.
The firm said its losses were mainly driven by spending on
its network infrastructure, the cost of new biometric
fingerprint identification regulations, and an increase in the
cost of financing.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)