DUBAI Oct 28 Telecom operator Zain Saudi
reported a narrowing third-quarter loss on Tuesday,
roughly in line with analyst forecasts as margins improved,
provisions fell and Internet usage increased.
The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since
launching services in 2008 and has struggled to compete against
better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).
Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain,
made a net loss of 316 million riyals ($84.23 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30. This compares with a net loss of 421
million riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi
would make a quarterly loss of 329.7 million riyals.
Zain Saudi attributed its narrowing quarterly loss to
improved margins, rising demand for Internet services and lower
provisions.
($1 = 3.7518 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)