BRIEF-Finjan Holdings subsidiary Finjan Mobile enters into partnership agreement with Avira
* Subsidiary Finjan Mobile entered into partnership agreement with Avira
DUBAI, July 16 Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, although the reduction was slightly below the forecast of analysts.
Saudi Arabia's No.3 mobile company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 329 million riyals ($87.7 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 370 million riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 310.8 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Subsidiary Finjan Mobile entered into partnership agreement with Avira
* Announces execution of 5 year operational agreement and equity interest in 25,000 sq. ft. Cultivation facility in Puerto Rico and funding terms from investment firm for up to $3,000,000 for operations and future acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: