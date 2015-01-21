* Q4 net loss 306 mln riyals vs net loss of 462.3 mln riyals
a yr ago
* 2014 annual loss 1.27 bln riyals vs loss of 1.65 bln
riyals in 2013
DUBAI Jan 21 Telecom operator Zain Saudi
reported a narrowing fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday,
beating analyst forecasts due to higher demand for internet
services and lower maintenance costs
The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since
launching services in 2008 and has sometimes struggled to
compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co
(STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).
Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain,
made a net loss of 306 million riyals ($81.5 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31. This compares with a net loss of 462
million riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi
would make a quarterly loss of 388.5 million riyals.
The company made an annual loss of 1.27 billion riyals in
2014. That compares with an annual loss of 1.65 billion riyals a
year earlier.
Zain Saudi has rejected a $586 million claim from Mobily
relating to a service agreement between the two operators, with
the dispute set for arbitration.
($1 = 3.7558 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)