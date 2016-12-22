DUBAI Dec 22 Zain Saudi is in talks to sell its mobile transmitter towers to a consortium comprised of TASC SAL and ACWA Holding IPO-ACWA.SE, Saudi Arabia's No. 3 telecom by revenue said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Zain Saudi, 37 per cent owned by Kuwait's Zain Group , said there was no binding agreement or certainty discussions would lead to a transaction and that regulatory approval would be required for any deal. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexander Smith)