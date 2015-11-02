DUBAI Nov 2 Kuwait's Zain has appointed Iman Abdulmohsin Alrowdan as chief executive of its local unit, the Gulf state's largest telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Alrowdan replaces Omar al-Omar who will be moving to be an advisor to the group chief executive from Dec. 1, the statement said.

The statement did not disclose Alrowdan's previous role. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)