BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
DUBAI Nov 2 Kuwait's Zain has appointed Iman Abdulmohsin Alrowdan as chief executive of its local unit, the Gulf state's largest telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Monday.
Alrowdan replaces Omar al-Omar who will be moving to be an advisor to the group chief executive from Dec. 1, the statement said.
The statement did not disclose Alrowdan's previous role. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.