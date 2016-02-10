DUBAI Feb 10 Zain, Kuwait's No.1
telecom operator by subscribers, reported an 8 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, halting a sustained earnings
slump as its subscriber base increased.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in
the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 36 million
dinars ($120.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, a
company statement said.
This compares with a profit of 33.3 million dinars in the
year-earlier period, Reuters data shows.
An analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast Zain would make a
quarterly profit of 40.4 million dinars.
The firm had posted falling profits in 11 of the preceding
13 quarters as tougher domestic competition, service
interruptions and higher costs in war-torn Iraq and foreign
exchange volatility weighed on the bottom line.
Zain's 2015 profit was 154 million dinars, down from 194.3
million dinars in 2014.
The operator had 45.6 million customers at 2015-end, up 3
percent from a year earlier.
Zain's board has recommended paying an annual cash dividend
of 30 fils per share for 2015. This compares with a cash payout
of 40 fils per share for 2014.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a
subsidiary of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, a unit of
Saudi Telecom Co (STC).
($1 = 0.2990 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)