DUBAI, July 31 Zain, Kuwait's No.1
telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 14 percent rise in
second-quarter profit on Sunday.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in
the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 45 million
dinars ($149.3 million) in the three months to June 30, it said
in a statement.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Zain
would make a quarterly profit of 36.2 million dinars and 37.4
million dinars respectively.
Second-quarter revenue was 275 million dinars, down 3
percent on the same period a year ago, the statement added.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a
unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of
Saudi Telecom Co (STC).
($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars)
