DUBAI Oct 18 Zain, Kuwait's biggest
telecoms operator by subscribers, reported a better then
expected 12 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in
the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 43 million
dinars ($142 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said
in a statement.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was
for a quarterly profit of 38.86 million dinars.
($1 = 0.3025 Kuwaiti dinars)
