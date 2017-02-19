DUBAI Feb 19 Zain, Kuwait's largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, reported a net profit of 32 million dinars ($105 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, the company said on Sunday.

This represented a decrease of 11 percent from a year earlier; the company had previously announced a net profit for the fourth quarter of 2015 of 36 million dinars.

Zain recommended a cash dividend of 35 fils per share for 2016, up from 30 fils for 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)