BRIEF-Netflix prices EUR 1.3 bln offering of senior notes
* Pricing of an offering of EUR 1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2027
DUBAI, April 21 Zain, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 55.9 million dinars ($198.5 million) in the three months to March 31. It did not provide a year-earlier figure in dinars, but its previous financial statements show it made a profit of 52 million dinars in the first three months of 2013.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of 50 million dinars and 53.3 million dinars respectively. ($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Pricing of an offering of EUR 1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2027
OTTAWA, April 26 The front-runner in the race for the next leader of Canada's Conservatives dropped out on Wednesday mere hours before the final televised debate, stunning party insiders and throwing the contest open to two remaining favorites.