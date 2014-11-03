* Q3 profit 46 mln dinars vs 53 mln dinars a yr ago
* Q3 revenue 294 mln dinars vs 313 mln dinars a yr ago
(Adds details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 3 Zain, Kuwait's No.1
telecoms firm by subscribers, posted a 13 percent fall in
third-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates due
to foreign exchange losses and Iraq's civil war disrupting its
operations in the country.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in
the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 46 million
dinars ($158 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 53
million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain would
make a quarterly profit of 60.1 million dinars.
The firm had posted falling profits in six of the preceding
eight quarters as tougher competition at home, service
interruptions in war-torn Iraq and a steep drop in the value of
Sudan's currency weighed on the bottom line.
Zain suffered foreign exchange losses of $52.4 million in
the third quarter versus foreign exchange losses of $21.4
million in the prior-year period.
The company's nine-month net profit fell 2 percent to 161
million dinars, while revenue was flat at 921 million dinars.
Iraq is Zain's most important unit, accounting for 30
percent of the company's customers and 38 percent of revenue in
the first nine months of 2014.
The Iraqi unit's nine-month net profit fell 14 percent to
$224 million, outpacing a 4 percent drop in revenue to $1.24
billion, as it suffered from temporary network shutdowns and
higher network operating costs due to the civil war engulfing
much of the country.
Zain's nine-month domestic profit rose 4 percent to $289
million as data income climbed 14 percent year-on-year to
account for nearly a third of revenue, which totalled $935
million.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Wataniya, a unit of
Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi
Telecom Co (STC).
Third-quarter revenue was 294 million dinars. This compares
with 313 million dinars a year ago.
(Editing by Mark Potter)