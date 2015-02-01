* Q4 net profit 33 mln dinars vs 50.8 mln dinars a yr ago
* Currency swings cost company 12 mln dinars in Q4
* Board proposes cash dividend of 40 fils per share
(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Feb 1 Zain Group, Kuwait's No.1
telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 35 percent drop in
fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, extending a slump as foreign
currency volatility hurt its earnings once again.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in
the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 33 million
dinars ($112.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said
in a statement, without providing a year earlier figure.
The company made 50.8 million dinars in the same period of
2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. Two analysts polled by
Reuters forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of between
48.3 million dinars and 53.7 million dinars.
The firm posted falling profits in seven of the preceding
nine quarters as revenue was dented by intense domestic
competition, service interruptions in Iraq and declines in the
value of Sudan's currency, where it is the biggest operator.
The company said currency variations cost it 12 million
dinars in the fourth quarter of 2014, more than the 10 million
dinars it cost them in the same period of 2013.
Zain did not give further details on currency changes for
the quarterly period but said its full-year numbers had been
impacted by the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the
Kuwaiti dinar, along with currency losses in Sudan and Iraq.
Chief Executive Scott Gegenheimer said 2014 was "especially
challenging" due to factors beyond Zain's control, which
contrasted with "the sound operational progress and
transformation we have undertaken across all our markets".
Zain made a 2014 annual profit of 194 million dinars,
without providing a year-earlier figure. The company previously
reported it made 216.4 million dinars in 2013.
Zain's board proposed a cash dividend of 40 fils per share
for 2014. This is lower than the 50 fils per share the company
paid in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a
unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of
Saudi Telecom Co.
Viva, which listed on the Kuwait bourse in December, nearly
six years after it completed an initial share sale, said on
Sunday its net profit for the fourth quarter was up 17 percent
year on year to 11.1 million dinars, on higher revenue from a
larger subscriber base.
Zain's share price closed 3.9 percent higher on Sunday,
outperforming a broad market rally inspired by a stronger oil
price, with the earnings statement coming after market hours.
Viva reported before trading started and was up 2.9 percent.
($1 = 0.2943 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Alison
Williams)