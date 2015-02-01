* Q4 net profit 33 mln dinars vs 50.8 mln dinars a yr ago

DUBAI, Feb 1 Zain Group, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 35 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, extending a slump as foreign currency volatility hurt its earnings once again.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 33 million dinars ($112.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, without providing a year earlier figure.

The company made 50.8 million dinars in the same period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of between 48.3 million dinars and 53.7 million dinars.

The firm posted falling profits in seven of the preceding nine quarters as revenue was dented by intense domestic competition, service interruptions in Iraq and declines in the value of Sudan's currency, where it is the biggest operator.

The company said currency variations cost it 12 million dinars in the fourth quarter of 2014, more than the 10 million dinars it cost them in the same period of 2013.

Zain did not give further details on currency changes for the quarterly period but said its full-year numbers had been impacted by the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar, along with currency losses in Sudan and Iraq.

Chief Executive Scott Gegenheimer said 2014 was "especially challenging" due to factors beyond Zain's control, which contrasted with "the sound operational progress and transformation we have undertaken across all our markets".

Zain made a 2014 annual profit of 194 million dinars, without providing a year-earlier figure. The company previously reported it made 216.4 million dinars in 2013.

Zain's board proposed a cash dividend of 40 fils per share for 2014. This is lower than the 50 fils per share the company paid in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co.

Viva, which listed on the Kuwait bourse in December, nearly six years after it completed an initial share sale, said on Sunday its net profit for the fourth quarter was up 17 percent year on year to 11.1 million dinars, on higher revenue from a larger subscriber base.

Zain's share price closed 3.9 percent higher on Sunday, outperforming a broad market rally inspired by a stronger oil price, with the earnings statement coming after market hours. Viva reported before trading started and was up 2.9 percent. ($1 = 0.2943 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Alison Williams)