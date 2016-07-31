* Q2 profit 45 mln dinars, up 14 pct yr/yr
* Q2 FX losses $22 mln, down from $35 mln yr ago
(Adds detail, context)
By David French
DUBAI, July 31 Zain, Kuwait's No.1
telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 14 percent rise in
second-quarter profit on Sunday, halting an extended earnings
slump and aided by reduced foreign exchange losses.
The firm had posted falling profits in seven of the
preceding eight quarters as tougher domestic competition,
service interruptions and higher costs in war-torn Iraq, and
foreign exchange volatility weighed on the bottom line.
However, the former monopoly, which operates in eight
countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 45
million dinars ($149 mln) in the three months to June 30.
Zain did not provide a comparative figure but, according to
Reuters data, it made 39.2 million dinars a year earlier.
Its second-quarter profit beat forecasts from EFG Hermes and
SICO Bahrain of 36.2 million dinars and 37.4 million dinars
respectively.
Foreign exchange losses fell to $22 million, from $35
million in the prior-year period, Zain said in a statement, and
second-quarter revenue dropped 3 percent to 275 million dinars.
Chief Executive Scott Gegenheimer said Jordan, Saudi Arabia
and Sudan all experienced healthy growth in the first half of
this year, when Zain recorded a 2 percent increase in total net
profit to 82 million dinars.
However, the impact of the continuing conflict in Iraq on
its business was being compounded by the introduction of a 20
percent sales tax on mobile services in the country, while its
home market of Kuwait was witnessing intense price competition
between operators.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a
unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of
Saudi Telecom Co (STC).
Gegenheimer said that initiatives the company was
implementing in the Kuwaiti market would hopefully result in
"incremental revenue generation", without elaborating.
($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Adrian Croft and Susan Fenton)