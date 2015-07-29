DUBAI, July 29 Zain, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 34 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, extending a sustained earnings slump.

The former monopoly, which operates in about eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 39 million dinars ($128.8 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 58.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period, previous financial statements show.

Zain had posted falling profits in nine of the preceding 11 quarters as tougher domestic competition, service interruptions and higher costs in war-torn Iraq and foreign exchange volatility in other markets weighed on the bottom line.

Zain made a profit of 80 million dinars in the first half of 2015, down 30 percent from a year ago, the statement added.

($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)